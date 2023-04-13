The controversial Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who has carried out numerous unprofessional police activities in Imo State and frequently acts as the head of the Imo APC government’s security arm in Imo State, may have landed himself in trouble as House of Representatives member elect Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere moves to jail him for contempt of court.

An Abuja High Court had earlier in the year granted an order restraining the Imo State Governor the Nigerian Police, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Imo State, and the State Security Service from inviting, investigating, arresting or detaining the opposition coalition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

However, in flagrant violation of the clear and mandatory order of the Court, the Commissioner of Police caused an illegal letter now quashed by the court to be issued inviting Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for investigation in desperate state govt backed move to frame the country’s opposition spokesperson for Murder, Terrorism and Arson

Advertisement

In a swift reaction to the action of the Police and to uphold the principles of the rule of law for which he has always stood firm, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere applied to the Court to issue form 48 and 49 which are the forms for commencement of committal proceedings for contempt of Court.

The Court while agreeing with Ugochinyere, ordered that the Forms against the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba Alkali and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) Ukachi Opara be served on them through substituted means by delivering them to the Legal Department, or any officer or staff of the Nigeria Police Force at its headquarters Louis Edet House, Abuja.

By this order of Court, the Commissioner of Police is expected to appear in court on 14th April 2023 to explain to the Court why he should not be sent to prison for three months for violating the orders of the Court.