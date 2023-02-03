The Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have filed a contempt proceedings against the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over their alleged failure to comply with the supreme court order on old naira notes.

In the fresh documents filed before the court, the three states warned the AGF and the CBN Governor of the consequences of their continued failure to comply with the apex court’s order made on February 8th

The two sets of Form 48, filed by the lawyers for the three states, forms part of the applications for consideration by the Supreme court Justices, when the matter resumes

The states have argued that the implementation of the policy has caused untold hardship on residents.

The the Apex court had restrained the CBN from going ahead with the deadline on the use of old notes following an ex parte application brought by the three states.

The AGF, who is the sole respondent, had also filed a preliminary objection to the suit, arguing that the the supreme the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The AGF also said the plaintiffs failed to join the CBN in the suit, which has just the AGF as the sole plaintiff.

Seven other states joined as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states joined the AGF as defendants.