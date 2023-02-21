The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Sokoto, Aminu Umar said the Labour Party in the north west is focused and determined to ensure the presidential candidate of the party Peter Obi win the Saturday Presidential election.

Mr. Umar described as untrue the claim of the former Governorship Candidate of the party in Kano state, Bashir Bashir that all the party structures in the north west have abandoned the Obi/Datti presidential bid and joined that of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking to journalists at the party state Secretariat, Mr Umar said Mr. Bashir should speak for himself alone as the Labour party in Sokoto and other north west states are solidly behind the presidential candidate of the party and are ready to win the Saturday Presidential election.

He said Mr. Bashir was looking for a platform to promote is personal political ambition and he got that on the platter at the Labour party which he unfortunately choose to betray, but the party in the northwest remain steadfast and focus to deliver Obi/Datti presidency.