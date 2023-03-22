The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Anthony Ojeshina, has described the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner of Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a rape on the country’s democracy.He said the election ought to have been declared inconclusive due to the margin of lead if compared with the number of cancelled votes across the state.

The state Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, had declared Dapo Abiodun the winner of the election after scoring 276,298 votes out of the 663,968 votes cast.

Dapo Abiodun defeated his closest rival, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 262,383 votes.

Reacting on the development Anthony Ojeshina who had initially pitched his tent with the PDP Governorship candidate described the INEC’s position as a rape of democratic process.

He promised that his political party is set to join other groups in ensuring that justice is served in the matter.

See the results below:

March 18, 2023 Governorship Election in Ogun State

The result of the election as announced by INEC is as follows:

Valid, Rejected and Cancelled Votes (including reasons for cancellation)

1. ODEDA LGA

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 23,975

APC: 11,089

PDP: 8,050

NNPP: 31

ADC: 3,651

Total valid votes: 23,349

Rejected votes: 626

Total votes cast: 23,975

2. EGBADO NORTH LGA

Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 41,016

APC: 15,331

PDP: 11,627

NNPP: 64

ADC: 12,190

Total valid votes: 39,908

Rejected votes: 1,031

Total votes cast: 41,011

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 133,001

Accredited Voters: 34,213

APC: 15,047

PDP: 10,913

NNPP: 75

ADC: 6,435

Total valid votes: 33,064

Rejected votes: 1,149

Total votes cast: 34,213

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 20,415

APC: 8,192

PDP: 7,449

NNPP: 60

ADC: 3,881

Total valid votes: 19,902

Rejected votes: 511

Total votes cast: 20,413

5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 55,718

APC: 19,689

PDP: 24,175

NNPP: 99

ADC: 9,264

Total valid votes: 54,139

Rejected votes: 1,579

Total votes cast: 55,718

There were cancellation in two wards: ward 5 and ward 13.

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 38,340

APC: 18,815

PDP: 15,904

NNPP: 22

ADC: 2,393

Total valid votes: 37,478

Rejected votes: 848

Total votes cast: 38,326

7. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 68,613

Accredited Voters: 23,564

APC: 9,125

PDP: 12,472

NNPP: 09

ADC: 336

Total valid votes: 22,069

Rejected votes: 392

Total votes cast: 22,461

10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 14,687

APC: 5,408

PDP: 7,086

NNPP: 27

ADC: 1,448

Total valid votes: 14,102

Rejected votes: 357

Total votes cast: 14,459

Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

9. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,730

APC: 12,907

PDP: 10,714

NNPP: 36

ADC: 1,348

Total valid votes: 25,257

Rejected votes: 473

Total votes cast: 25,730

Cancellation in RA 6, PU 3 due to violence.

10. ABEOKUTA NORTH

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 37,553

APC: 14,294

PDP: 12,622

NNPP: 34

ADC: 9,143

Total valid votes: 36,521

Rejected votes: 1,018

Total votes cast: 37,539

Three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.

11. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171

Accredited Voters: 21,896

APC: 7,883

PDP: 11,242

NNPP: 45

ADC: 1,885

Total valid votes: 21,352

Rejected votes: 542

Total votes cast: 21,894

There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.

12. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 13,187

APC: 4,306

PDP: 8,177

NNPP: 06

ADC: 327

Total valid votes: 129,39

Rejected votes: 248

Total votes cast: 13,187

Cancellation in four wards in seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281

Accredited Voters: 45,035

APC: 21,338

PDP: 19,189

NNPP: 46

ADC: 1,897

Total valid votes: 43,703

Rejected votes: 1,328

Total votes cast: 45,031

Cancellation of one polling unit.

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530

Accredited Voters: 24,041

APC: 9,143

PDP: 12,963

NNPP: 10

ADC: 1,281

Total valid votes: 23,608

Rejected votes: 429

Total votes cast: 24,037

There cancellations in 14 polling units due to violence and refusal to use BVAS.

15. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359

Accredited Voters: 17,345

APC: 5,878

PDP: 7,716

NNPP: 56

ADC: 2,575

Total valid votes: 16,888

Rejected votes: 456

Total votes cast: 17,344

Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

16. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223

Accredited Voters: 23,708

APC: 9,591

PDP: 6,981

NNPP: 93

ADC: 6,124

Total valid votes: 23,050

Rejected votes: 658

Total votes cast: 23,708

17. ADO-ODO OTA LG

Registered voters: 390,175

Accredited voters: 86,304

APC: 39,006

PDP: 31,022

NNPP: 194

ADC: 12,174

Total valid votes: 83,616

Rejected votes: 2,688

Total votes cast: 86,304

Cancellation in two units due to violence.

18. OBAFEMI OWODE LG

Registered voters: 179,696

Accredited Voters: 33,492

APC: 15,466

PDP: 11,004

NNPP: 275

ADC: 5,105

Total valid votes: 32,472

Rejected votes: 1,020

Total votes cast: 33,492

Cancellation in one polling unit due to over voting.

19. IFO LG

Registered voters: 261,988

Accredited Voters: 51,482

APC: 20,653

PDP: 16,052

NNPP: 154

ADC: 11,040

Total valid votes: 48,804

Rejected votes: 2,678

Total votes cast: 51,482

Cancellation of five units due to over voting and disruption of voting activities.

20. SAGAMU LG

Registered voters: 169,347

Accredited Voters: 34,705

APC: 13,128

PDP: 17,025

NNPP: 58

ADC: 2,257

Total valid votes: 32,840

Rejected votes: 804

Total votes cast: 33,644

There are cancellations in several polling units.