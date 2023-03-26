The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Anthony Ojeshina, has described the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner of Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a rape on the country’s democracy.

He said the election ought to have been declared inconclusive due to the margin of lead if compared with the number of cancelled votes across the state.

The state Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, had declared Dapo Abiodun the winner of the election after scoring 276,298 votes out of the 663,968 votes cast.

Dapo Abiodun defeated his closest rival, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 262,383 votes.

Reacting on the development Anthony Ojeshina who had initially pitched his tent with the PDP Governorship candidate described the INEC’s position as a rape of democratic process.

He promised that his political party is set to join other groups in ensuring that justice is served in the matter.

Church urges Buhari to sanitize security before handing over.

The Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, Also Known As Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYA), has expressed concern over the present security and economic travails confronting Nigerians.

It has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by resolving the fuel and naira scarcity facing common man before handing over to the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023

The church of Brethren in Nigeria was among of the churches greatly affected by the activities of Boko Haram during their reign of terror in Adamawa State.

The church lost over 1,390 local church auditoriums to the insurgents according to the statistics released by the church.

Despite all odds it passed through, it is marking one hundred years of its existence in Nigeria.

At this event, President of the church, Reverend Joel Stephen Billi insists the security situation in the country still needs to be urgently addressed.

This administration has just over two months to go before its expiration

But the Church President believes that within this time the Buhari Administration must address the scarcity of fuel and cash, for posterity’s sake.

The state governor and other speakers at the event believe there is a better future for the country.

The forum was used to commend the effort of the church in bringing stability to the country.

People from all walks of life prayed for the peace of the country.

The church which started in Garkida in 1923 currently has headquarters in Kwarhi, Adamawa State, with most its local congregations in the state and other Boko Haram troubled areas in the North East.

APPEAL COURT ON OSUN GOVERNORSHIP TUSSLE

The Court of Appeal Abuja has set aside the decision of the Osun State Governorship tribunal, and has upheld the Governorship of senator Ademola Adeleke.

Following the governorship polls in the state, an Election Petition Tribunal had sacked MR. Adeleke from office, saying that the Senator did not score majority of lawful votes during the July 16 governorship polls.

However, in a unanimous agreement by a three-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu, the Court of Appeal quashed the tribunal’s judgment and gave its verdict to uphold Adeleke as rightful governor of Osun State.

The Appeal Court Panel revoked the tribunal’s order which directed that a certificate of return be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The panel upheld the issue of BVAS raised against mr. Oyetola, stating that the Osun State tribunal was wrong to have said that there was over voting, a claim that only relied on the evidence by mr Oyetola and the APC, and as such, doesn’t prove their case in any way.