Residents of Ogun State are celebrating the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the supreme court.

Party supporters, loyalists of Governor Dapo Abiodun and some residents are currently at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu to welcome him back to the state from Abuja.

They say they are happy with the development after a long legal battle and hope that the Governor will now have enough time to concentrate on governance and development of the state.

Supreme Court of Firday affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected governor of Ogun State and dismissed the appeal filed by Oladipupo Adebutu and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.