Ogun state governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, has thanked the people of the state for renewing his mandate, promising that his second term would bring more democratic dividends.

Abiodun said his victory is a further challenge to deliver on the All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto, even as he promised to continue with the inclusive government that has been the hallmark of his Administration over the last four years.

He reiterated his Administration’s commitment to principle of equity, fairness and justice, maintaining that his Administration would not be characterized by favoritism, nepotism and lopsidedness in situating developmental projects in all the four zones and three senatorial districts of the state.

According to Abiodun, in his second term, he “shall ensure the completion of several projects, aimed at improving the standard of living of the people and the economic prosperity of the state from the unparalleled success already recorded”.

Abiodun promised that his administration will be transparent, accountable, fair and not develop any part of the state at the expense of the other.

He commended the people for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the polls and equally lauded the electoral umpire, INEC, security agencies, the media and other relevant stakeholders for ensuring an atmosphere which enabled peaceful elections.

Abiodun also thanked the party leaders, stalwarts and members of the APC in the state, who worked assiduously for the party’s victory, assuring them that he would continue to keep the flag of the party flying, by continuing to deliver good governance across the state.

The governor called on the opposition and well-meaning individuals in the state to join hands with him in order to move Ogun State to a higher ground.