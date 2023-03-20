Governor David Umahi has abolished more than a hundred Boards and Commissions in Ebonyi State less than 24 hours after the governor and House of Assembly elections.

Sixty-four coordinators of Development Centers throughout the state were also impacted by the dissolution, according to a statement delivered by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state’s capital.

According to the statement, “the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has approved immediate dissolution of Boards, Commissions, and Development Centre Coordinators, except Ebonyi State University Governing Council.”

Governor Umahi instructed the affected officials to deliver whatever state property they were in possession of, including their official cars, to Dr. Kenneth Ugbala’s office, which serves as the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, by tomorrow at the latest.

Umahi added that his administration would set up a transition committee that would advise the state government on whether to rebuild the Boards, Commissions, and Development Coordinators or leave that decision up to the next elected administration.

He promised that members of the Boards, Commissions, and Development Centre Coordinators who had done well in their various positions would be accommodated when the affected government institutions were reconstituted.