The recent Supreme Court decision on the governorship election in Nasarawa State has provoked widespread protests.

The streets of Lafia, Nasarawa state capital was on Friday morning taken over by protesters who were not satisfied with the Supreme Court Judgment that affirmed Abdullahi Sule as duly elected governor of the state.

A group of elderly women and widows marched through the streets of Lafia, the state capital, to protest the court’s decision to uphold Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory for the All Progressives Congress.

The state election petition tribunal initially nullified Sule’s election and declared Ombugadu the winner, but the appeal court later overturned this decision, leading to the final ruling by the Supreme Court.

Women’s groups have been at the forefront of the protests, leading to road blockades in various parts of the state capital, including the Lafia-Jos road.

This has caused disruption to traffic flow, forcing commuters to seek alternative routes. The unrest has prompted calls for an increased presence of security forces to restore calm in the area.

The protests have also had economic ramifications, with shops, businesses, and schools in the state capital hastily closing their doors in response to the unfolding events.

The situation remains tense as various groups continue to express their discontent following the court’s ruling.