The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has fulfilled his promise made at the 7th Convocation of the State University Keffi and issued a cheque of 33 million naira to the 33 first class graduates.

The Graduates were issued with their cheques after completing a three week Ideation Camp for skill acquisition Organized by the university in collaboration with CSS Farms.

These are the faces of the 33 first class graduates of the Nasarawa State University Keffi, awarded with one million naira each as startup capital by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the 7th convocation of the university.

The pledge by state governor propelled authorities of the university to design a skills acquisition model for the awardees.

This idea gave birth to partnership between university and the CSS farm to train the beneficiaries on agriculture.

After three weeks of intense training, the beneficiaries have been equipped with various agricultural skills ranging from Hydroponics, irrigation, fish farming, among others.

This feat is a dream come true for the Nasarawa State Governor and an energizer to do more.

The training is an eye opener for the recipients and will go a long way in boosting their entrepreneurial capabilities which will enable them to be self reliant.

The AA Sule Ideation Camp training and the cheques issued to the 33 recipients has signaled the beginning of their entrepreneurship journey.

