The Nigerian Army has flagged off a military exercise in parts of Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State to flush out criminal elements and strengthen security of lives and property in the area.

Conducted by troops from the 22 Brigade, the operation is codenamed Operation Still Water III and is holding in Oro Ago and adjoining areas.

For its success, the Kwara State Government has implored traditional rulers and stakeholders to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by giving them timely information they require to achieve their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the citizens.

Advertisement

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq made the plea in Oro Ago at the flag-off ceremony of the Exercise Still Waters lll.

Advertisement