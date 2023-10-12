The Benue State Governor has called on residents to support security personnel with useful information to enable them completely root out insecurity and restore peace in all areas of the state.

The Governor, Father Hyacinth Alia made the call at Tyodugh, Guma Local Government Area during the flag off ceremony of Exercise Enduring Peace III.

Exercise Enduring Peace III is a joint security exercise aimed at addressing the various security challenges facing Benue State and by extension the north central.

It is also focused on providing safety during the Yuletide season and at strengthening Civil Military Cooperation between the Nigerian Army and inhabitants of Benue State.

Commander, Special Forces Command, Major General Hillary Nzan says Exercise Enduring Peace will be jointly conducted in Benue by the troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade and personnel from paramilitary agencies drawn from various commands

Brigadier Commander, 401 Special Forces, also calls on participating troops to exercise a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Alia appreciated the Military and other security agencies for the sacrifices as he expresses confidence that with the flag off of Exercise Enduring Peace III, and with the joint efforts of other security agencies, the little arm of insecurity that is operating in the state will be flushed out.

The exercise which is based on real-time intelligence on the prevailing security threat in the state will last till the 5th of January, 2024.