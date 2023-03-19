The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, in the quest to bolster election security management of the Nigeria Police Force and further assess the policing strategies along Abuja, Kaduna and Plateau State routes for general safety of road users in the axis, embarked on an election monitoring patrol by road across the states to assure residents and electorates of their security during and after the elections.

The IGP’s patrol convoy took off on Saturday, 18th March, 2023, from the FCT Abuja and proceeded to cover all the areas along the Abuja – Jere – Kwoi – Kafanchan – Jos – and Kaduna axis.

The IGP also took time to make strategic stops at polling units along the axis covered and interfaced with senior officers of the NPF, the military, paramilitary, and traditional rulers.

Furthermore, the Inspector-General of Police assured citizens that the Police will remain committed to securing the nation for the safety of citizens even after the elections. He also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. The patrol continues today, Sunday, as the IGP is expected to return to Abuja later today.