The Independent National Electoral Commission has continued the collation of results in Minna the Niger State capital following the conclusion of voting in the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the State.

So far, 11 results from different local governments have been announced in Niger state.

Results from 14 local government areas are being expected owing to distance of local governments to the state capital, Minna.

INEC has fixed 5pm as time to reconvene with the hope that a substantial number of results would have arrived the state collation centre in Minna.

The results announced so far includes;

TAFA L.G AREA

APC – 12520

PDP – 12082

NNPP – 11

GURARA

APC – 14520

PDP – 11506

NNPP- 14

PAIKORO

APC -21855

PDP – 15780

NNPP – 192

MUNYA

APC – 8644

NNPP – 13

PDP- 10208

BOSSO

APC – 24794

NNPP – 229

PDP- 20251

SULEJA

APC – 18261

NNPP – 365

PDP – 15551

YPP – 34

KATCHA

APC – 17037

NNPP – 63

PDP – 16495

YPP- 66

EDATI L.G

APC – 9225

PDP – 16559

NNPP – 32

MINNA

BIDA LGA

APC – 27778

PDP – 22846

NNPP – 687

CHANCHAGA LGA

APC – 34231

PDP- 27989

NNPP- 144

LAPIA L.G.A

APC – 21795

PDP – 18041

NNPP – 18