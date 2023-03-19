The Independent National Electoral Commission has continued the collation of results in Minna the Niger State capital following the conclusion of voting in the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the State.
So far, 11 results from different local governments have been announced in Niger state.
Results from 14 local government areas are being expected owing to distance of local governments to the state capital, Minna.
INEC has fixed 5pm as time to reconvene with the hope that a substantial number of results would have arrived the state collation centre in Minna.
The results announced so far includes;
TAFA L.G AREA
APC – 12520
PDP – 12082
NNPP – 11
GURARA
APC – 14520
PDP – 11506
NNPP- 14
PAIKORO
APC -21855
PDP – 15780
NNPP – 192
MUNYA
APC – 8644
NNPP – 13
PDP- 10208
BOSSO
APC – 24794
NNPP – 229
PDP- 20251
SULEJA
APC – 18261
NNPP – 365
PDP – 15551
YPP – 34
KATCHA
APC – 17037
NNPP – 63
PDP – 16495
YPP- 66
EDATI L.G
APC – 9225
PDP – 16559
NNPP – 32
MINNA
BIDA LGA
APC – 27778
PDP – 22846
NNPP – 687
CHANCHAGA LGA
APC – 34231
PDP- 27989
NNPP- 144
LAPIA L.G.A
APC – 21795
PDP – 18041
NNPP – 18
Leave a Reply