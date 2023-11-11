The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the collation of results in 9 Wards of Kogi State.

This was disclosed in a Press Statement signed by the National Commissioner and member Information and Voter Education Committee, Muhammed Kudu Haruna.

The Commission said the action is due to reports it received from Officials on ground in Kogi State.

The Commission added that such infractions include cases of completed results sheet before the commencement of voting or collation.

The commission listed areas affected as Adavi, Okehi, Okene, Ogori/Magongo and Ajaokuta Local government,

According to the Statement, the commission said it is determined to ensure that bad behaviour is not rewarded hence the suspension of collation in the 9 wards.

Going further the commission said it is investigating all reports across the State promising to address any issue where identified.