The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that Collation of results in the Off Cycle Governorship Elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States will commence at 10am on Sunday Morning.

The Commission made the announcement at the Collation Centres for the two States.

INEC had earlier announced that the Bayelsa State collation will commence at 9pm on Saturday evening but this has now been moved to 10am on Sunday Morning.

Similarly, Collation will begin in the Kogi State governorship election at 10 am on Sunday morning.