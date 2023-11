The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed that it will start the collation of results in the Off cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa and Imo State later on Saturday.

The commission spoke through its State offices in both States.

The Collation Center in its State headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State will open 9pm today while that of Imo State will open at 10pm.

The announcement for the Start of Collation for Kogi State is still being awaited.