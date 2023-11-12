The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of election results from local goverrnment areas in Imi state.

The Returning officer, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, Vice Chancellor Federal University of Ekiti, declared the process opened.

Meanwhile, the collation of election results was interrupted by state chairman of Labour party, Calistus Ihejiagwa.

He insists the party has a petition to present on the results the commission is about to collate.

The Returning Officer says, his mandate is to preside over the collation exercise, says petition should be presented to the appropriate quarters.

Labour Party demands that the process be stepped down for one hour for issues to be resolved. The aggrieved party agents asked to submit their petitions to the appropriate quarters.

ORU WEST LOCAL GOVT

APC : 38026

PDP: 987

LP: 1867

APGA: 275

Total valid votes: 41373

Rejected votes : 581

Total votes cast: 42318

NJAMBA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC : 8110

PDP: 2404

LP: 03

APGA: 51

Accredited voters 12098

Total valid votes: 11736

Rejected votes : 294

Total votes cast: 12030

OWERRI NORTH

APC : 8536

PDP: 3449

LP:4386

APGA:565

Registered voters 134555

Accredited voters : 18398

Total valid votes : 17440

Rejected votes : 576

Total votes cast : 18016

OBOWO LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC : 17514

PDP: 711

LP: 3404

APGA: 78

Registered voters : 68690

Accredited voters : 22214

Total valid votes : 21907

Rejected votes : 264

Total votes cast : 22171

NWANGELE LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC : 29282

PDP: 2132

LP: 895

APGA: 66

Registered voters : 55,535

Accredited voters:

33,259

Total valid votes : 32597

Rejected votes : 362

Total votes cast : 32959

OWERRI MUNICIPAL OCAL GOVERNMENT

APC : 5324

PDP: 2180

LP: 2914

APGA: 72

Registered voters : 134,169

Accredited voters: 11,110

Total valid votes : 1013

Rejected votes : 241

Total votes cast : 11054

ORSU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 18003

PDP: 624

LP: 813

APGA: 59

Registered voters : 56996

Accredited voters:

19939

Total valid votes : 19589

Rejected votes : 206

Total votes cast : 19795

NGOR OKPALA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 14143

PDP: 3451

LP: 2716

APGA: 191

Registered voters : 102048

Accredited voters: 2211

Total valid votes : 21492

Rejected votes : 511

Total votes cast : 22003

ORLU EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 67315

PDP: 2202

LP: 3443

APGA: 417

Registered voters : 85080

Accredited voters: 74324

Total valid votes : 74286

Rejected votes : 04

Total votes cast : 74290

ISU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 11312

PDP: 2508

LP: 1253

APGA: 24

Registered voters : 55203

Accredited voters: 15974

Total valid votes : 15776

Rejected votes : 156

Total votes cast : 15932

AHIAZU MBAISE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 8369

PDP: 3507

LP: 2214

APGA: 74

Registered voters : 98887

Accredited voters: 16097

Total valid votes : 15353

Rejected votes : 525

Total votes cast : 15878

NKWERRE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 22488

PDP: 2632

LP: 1320

APGA: 18

Registered voters : 59926

Accredited voters: 26993

Total valid votes : 26764

Rejected votes : 142

Total votes cast : 26906

ABOH MBAISE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 9638

PDP: 1724

LP: 2455

APGA: 107

Registered voters : 111207

Accredited voters: 16084

Total valid votes : 15415

Rejected votes : 375

Total votes cast : 15790

OWERRI WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 9205

PDP: 3305

LP: 2597

APGA: 133

Registered voters : 140242

Accredited voters: 16296

Total valid votes : 15712

Rejected votes : 511

Total votes cast : 16223

ISIALA MBANO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 10860

PDP: 1659

LP: 2419

APGA: 76

Registered voters : 99076

Accredited voters: 15911

Total valid votes : 15202

Rejected votes : 329

Total votes cast : 15531

EZINIHITTE MBAISE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 8473

PDP: 2737

LP: 3332

APGA: 73

Registered voters : 91272

Accredited voters: 16971

Total valid votes : 16282

Rejected votes : 458

Total votes cast : 16740

OGUTA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 57310

PDP: 2653

LP: 1941

APGA: 437

Registered voters : 95152

Accredited voters: 64260

Total valid votes : 63675

Rejected votes : 271

Total votes cast : 63947

INEC goes on 30 minutes recess, to reconvene at 7:15am.

KEDURU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 22356

PDP: 7258

LP: 1377

APGA: 246

Registered voters : 119987

Accredited voters: 33662

Total valid votes : 32183

Rejected votes : 529

Total votes cast : 32712

EHIME MBANO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 6632

PDP: 681

LP: 4958

APGA: 22

Registered voters : 79212

Accredited voters: 13027

Total valid votes : 12484

Rejected votes : 298

Total votes cast : 12782

ORLU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 37615

PDP: 3690

LP: 2424

APGA: 171

Registered voters : 103

Accredited voters: 49229

Total valid votes : 48027

Rejected votes : 359

Total votes cast : 48386

IHITTE/UBOMA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 11099

PDP: 3077

LP:2766

APGA: 61

Registered voters : 52108

Accredited voters: 17537

Total valid votes : 17358

Rejected votes : 179

Total votes cast : 17537

MBAITOLI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

APC : 12556

PDP: 5343

LP: 4007

APGA: 314

Registered voters : 153283

Accredited voters: 24186

Total valid votes : 23014

Rejected votes : 972

Total votes cast : 23986