The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of election results from local goverrnment areas in Imi state.
The Returning officer, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, Vice Chancellor Federal University of Ekiti, declared the process opened.
Meanwhile, the collation of election results was interrupted by state chairman of Labour party, Calistus Ihejiagwa.
He insists the party has a petition to present on the results the commission is about to collate.
The Returning Officer says, his mandate is to preside over the collation exercise, says petition should be presented to the appropriate quarters.
Labour Party demands that the process be stepped down for one hour for issues to be resolved. The aggrieved party agents asked to submit their petitions to the appropriate quarters.
ORU WEST LOCAL GOVT
APC : 38026
PDP: 987
LP: 1867
APGA: 275
Total valid votes: 41373
Rejected votes : 581
Total votes cast: 42318
NJAMBA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC : 8110
PDP: 2404
LP: 03
APGA: 51
Accredited voters 12098
Total valid votes: 11736
Rejected votes : 294
Total votes cast: 12030
OWERRI NORTH
APC : 8536
PDP: 3449
LP:4386
APGA:565
Registered voters 134555
Accredited voters : 18398
Total valid votes : 17440
Rejected votes : 576
Total votes cast : 18016
OBOWO LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC : 17514
PDP: 711
LP: 3404
APGA: 78
Registered voters : 68690
Accredited voters : 22214
Total valid votes : 21907
Rejected votes : 264
Total votes cast : 22171
NWANGELE LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC : 29282
PDP: 2132
LP: 895
APGA: 66
Registered voters : 55,535
Accredited voters:
33,259
Total valid votes : 32597
Rejected votes : 362
Total votes cast : 32959
OWERRI MUNICIPAL OCAL GOVERNMENT
APC : 5324
PDP: 2180
LP: 2914
APGA: 72
Registered voters : 134,169
Accredited voters: 11,110
Total valid votes : 1013
Rejected votes : 241
Total votes cast : 11054
ORSU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 18003
PDP: 624
LP: 813
APGA: 59
Registered voters : 56996
Accredited voters:
19939
Total valid votes : 19589
Rejected votes : 206
Total votes cast : 19795
NGOR OKPALA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 14143
PDP: 3451
LP: 2716
APGA: 191
Registered voters : 102048
Accredited voters: 2211
Total valid votes : 21492
Rejected votes : 511
Total votes cast : 22003
ORLU EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 67315
PDP: 2202
LP: 3443
APGA: 417
Registered voters : 85080
Accredited voters: 74324
Total valid votes : 74286
Rejected votes : 04
Total votes cast : 74290
ISU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 11312
PDP: 2508
LP: 1253
APGA: 24
Registered voters : 55203
Accredited voters: 15974
Total valid votes : 15776
Rejected votes : 156
Total votes cast : 15932
AHIAZU MBAISE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 8369
PDP: 3507
LP: 2214
APGA: 74
Registered voters : 98887
Accredited voters: 16097
Total valid votes : 15353
Rejected votes : 525
Total votes cast : 15878
NKWERRE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 22488
PDP: 2632
LP: 1320
APGA: 18
Registered voters : 59926
Accredited voters: 26993
Total valid votes : 26764
Rejected votes : 142
Total votes cast : 26906
ABOH MBAISE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 9638
PDP: 1724
LP: 2455
APGA: 107
Registered voters : 111207
Accredited voters: 16084
Total valid votes : 15415
Rejected votes : 375
Total votes cast : 15790
OWERRI WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 9205
PDP: 3305
LP: 2597
APGA: 133
Registered voters : 140242
Accredited voters: 16296
Total valid votes : 15712
Rejected votes : 511
Total votes cast : 16223
ISIALA MBANO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 10860
PDP: 1659
LP: 2419
APGA: 76
Registered voters : 99076
Accredited voters: 15911
Total valid votes : 15202
Rejected votes : 329
Total votes cast : 15531
EZINIHITTE MBAISE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 8473
PDP: 2737
LP: 3332
APGA: 73
Registered voters : 91272
Accredited voters: 16971
Total valid votes : 16282
Rejected votes : 458
Total votes cast : 16740
OGUTA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 57310
PDP: 2653
LP: 1941
APGA: 437
Registered voters : 95152
Accredited voters: 64260
Total valid votes : 63675
Rejected votes : 271
Total votes cast : 63947
INEC goes on 30 minutes recess, to reconvene at 7:15am.
KEDURU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 22356
PDP: 7258
LP: 1377
APGA: 246
Registered voters : 119987
Accredited voters: 33662
Total valid votes : 32183
Rejected votes : 529
Total votes cast : 32712
EHIME MBANO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 6632
PDP: 681
LP: 4958
APGA: 22
Registered voters : 79212
Accredited voters: 13027
Total valid votes : 12484
Rejected votes : 298
Total votes cast : 12782
ORLU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 37615
PDP: 3690
LP: 2424
APGA: 171
Registered voters : 103
Accredited voters: 49229
Total valid votes : 48027
Rejected votes : 359
Total votes cast : 48386
IHITTE/UBOMA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 11099
PDP: 3077
LP:2766
APGA: 61
Registered voters : 52108
Accredited voters: 17537
Total valid votes : 17358
Rejected votes : 179
Total votes cast : 17537
MBAITOLI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA
APC : 12556
PDP: 5343
LP: 4007
APGA: 314
Registered voters : 153283
Accredited voters: 24186
Total valid votes : 23014
Rejected votes : 972
Total votes cast : 23986