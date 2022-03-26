Live Updates: APC National Convention 2022

The national convention of the All Progressives Congress is underway at the Eagle Square with 1,815 police officers deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Six chairmanship aspirants are said to have stepped down for the former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Adamu who is believed to be the consensus candidate for the position.

Poor crowd control at the entrance to the Eagle Square as delegates and party supporters are finding it difficult to enter. The rush pushed down the barricade.

Delegates, contenders and party supporters, struggling to find their way into the arena pushed down the barricade manned by the police as the crowd outnumbered them

APC has over 7000 delegates, who would come into the arena that has a seating capacity of about 4000.

Ambulances from the National hospital parked at strategic locations to take care of emergencies that arise.

Police teargas to control mammoth crowd outside the Eagle Square where the APC national convention is holding.