Live Updates: Collation Of Osun Governorship Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has commenced the collation of results from the 30 local government areas in Osun state

Below is a list of the result as announced by each of the Collation officers.

Boluwaduro Local Government Area

APC – 5,649

PDP – 5,860

LP – 09

SDP – 03

=============

Ilesa East

APC 13,456

LP – 33

PDP -10,969

SDP -32

==============

Osogbo LGA

APC – 22,952

LP – 79

PDP – 30,401

SDP – 62

=========

Ila LGA

APC – 11,163

LP – 06

PDP – 13,036

SDP – 09

===========

Atakumosa West LGA

APC – 6,601

LP – 13

PDP – 7,750

SDP – 11

=========

Ifelodun LGA

APC – 16,068

LP – 18

PDP – 17,107

SDP – 12

===============

Ilesa West LGA

APC – 10777

LP – 40

PDP – 13769

SDP – 21

Ayedire LGA

APC – 7,868

LP – 07

PDP – 7,402

SDP – 04

=================

Odo-Otin LGA

APC – 13,482

LP – 19

PDP – 14,003

SDP – 14

===============

Boripe LGA

APC – 21,205

LP – 04

PDP – 7,595

SDP – 09

=============

Obokun LGA

APC- 9,727

LP – 11

PDP – 13,575

SDP – 04

==============

Orolu LGA

APC – 9,928

LP – 32

PDP – 10,282

SDP – 09

=================

Olorunda LGA

APC – 18,709

LP – 17

PDP – 21,350

SDP – 46

======================

Ife North LGA

APC – 9,964

LP – 34

PDP – 10,359

SDP – 09

================

Ifedayo LGA

APC – 5016

LP – 01

PDP – 4730

SDP – 00

==============

Ife Central LGA

APC – 17880

LP – 134

PDP – 13,532

SDP – 50

=============

Irepodu LGA

APC – 12,122

LP – 1886

PDP – 14,369

SDP – 06

===========

Oriade LGA

APC – 14189

LP – 24

PDP – 15947

SDP – 21

===================

Aiydaade LGA

APC – 14,527

LP – 20

PDP – 13,380

SDP – 10

===============

Ola Oluwa LGA

APC – 9123

LP – 12

PDP – 7205

SDP – 14

=================

Iwo LGA

APC – 17,421

LP – 32

PDP – 16,914

SDP – 20

================

Ede South LGA

APC – 5704

LP – 16

PDP – 19,438

SDP – 11

=========================

Isokan LGA

APC – 10833

LP – 17

PDP – 10,777

SDP – 08

==============

Irewole LGA

APC – 18,189

LP – 17

PDP – 14218

SDP -11

====================

Ejigbo LGA

APC – 14355

LP – 30

PDP – 18065

SDP – 17

=============

Ede North LGA

APC – 9603

LP – 15

PDP – 23,931

SDP – 14

============

Egbedore LGA

APC – 9228

LP – 41

PDP – 13,230

SDP – 22

