Ekiti Governorship Election: Live Collation of Final Results

The collation and announcement of results from the sixteen local government areas is set to begin at the State Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

Ado-Ekiti LGA

APC

PDP

SDP

================================

Ikere LGA

Registration Areas – 11

Registered voters – 65,661

Accredited voters – 24,109

ADC – 3,763

APC – 12,086

SDP – 1, 946

PDP – 3,789

=============================

Oye LGA

APC

PDP

SDP

================================

Aiyekire (Gbonyin)

==============================

Efon LGA

Registration Area – 10

Registered Voters –

Accredited Voters 11046

APC – 4,012

PDP – 6,303

SDP – 339

=============================

Ekiti East

=============================

Ekiti South-West LGA

APC – 9,679

PDP – 4,474

SDP – 4,577

=============================

Ekiti West LGA

Registration Areas – 11

Registered Voters – 59,270

Accredited Voters – 23,750

APC – 15,322

PDP – 3,386

SDP – 3,863

============================

Emure LGA

APC – 7,728

PDP – 2,610

SDP – 3,445

=====================================

Ido-Osi LGA

=====================================

Ijero LGA

12 Registration Areas

Registered voters- 65,328

Accredited voters- 25,103

ADC- 96

ADP-201

APC – 13,754

PDP – 4,897

SDP – 5006

=============================

Ikole

==============================

Ilejemeje LGA

Registered Voters -18791

Accredited Voters – 8439

APC – 4357

PDP – 1,157

SDP – 2,344

=============================

Irepodun/Ifelodun

Ise/Orun

=========================

Moba LGA

Registration – 11

Registered Voters – 53,527

Accredited Voters – 20,743

APC -11,069

PDP – 3,530

SDP – 4,904