Ekiti Governorship Election: Live Collation of Final Results

The collation and announcement of results from the sixteen local government areas is set to begin at the State Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti.
Ado-Ekiti LGA
APC
PDP
SDP
================================
Ikere LGA
Registration Areas – 11
Registered voters – 65,661
Accredited voters – 24,109
ADC – 3,763
APC – 12,086
SDP – 1, 946
PDP – 3,789
=============================
Oye LGA
APC
PDP
SDP
================================
Aiyekire (Gbonyin)
==============================
Efon LGA
Registration Area – 10
Registered Voters –
Accredited Voters 11046
APC – 4,012
PDP – 6,303
SDP – 339
=============================
Ekiti East
=============================
Ekiti South-West LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP – 4,577
=============================
Ekiti West LGA
Registration Areas – 11
Registered Voters – 59,270
Accredited Voters – 23,750
APC – 15,322
PDP – 3,386
SDP – 3,863
============================
Emure LGA
APC – 7,728
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445
=====================================
Ido-Osi LGA
=====================================
Ijero LGA
12 Registration Areas
Registered voters- 65,328
Accredited voters- 25,103
ADC- 96
ADP-201
APC – 13,754
PDP – 4,897
SDP – 5006
=============================
Ikole
==============================
Ilejemeje LGA
Registered Voters -18791
Accredited Voters – 8439
APC – 4357
PDP – 1,157
SDP – 2,344
=============================
Irepodun/Ifelodun
Ise/Orun
=========================
Moba LGA
Registration – 11
Registered Voters – 53,527
Accredited Voters – 20,743
APC -11,069
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904