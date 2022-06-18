Ekiti Governorship Election live Updates

Accreditation and voting are ongoing in Ekiti state as residents come out en mass to elect another governor for a four year term.

Below is the live updates from the field

As at 7am, some voters are still checking their names to confirm that they are in the right polling unit.

7:05am: Corps members are still pasting the lists on the school walls.

7:30am: Arrival of electoral officers at Afao ward 1 unit 8

INEC ad hoc staff mixing gum to paste information about the election.

Arrival of voting materials at Ifaki 2 , polling unit 010, Ekiti North Senatorial District. Voters have also arrived to perform their civic responsibility.

LG – Ado Ekiti

Registration area- Ado ‘D’ Ijigbo

Polling Unit: 002 St. Micheal Primary School

Impressive turnout of voters at Saint Michael School in Ado Ekiti

A PLWD present at the polling unit to cast her ballot

Heavy security presence at Saint Michael School Ado Ekiti

7:55am Accreditation about to start at LG – Ado Ekiti Registration area- Ado ‘D’ Ijigbo

Polling Unit: 002 St. Micheal Primary School

Arrival of SDP governorship candidate, Segun oni

Election Supervisor Arrives St Micheal School Ado-Ekiti. Speaks with presiding officer and security operatives.

So far so good. The process here has been peaceful and voters have maintained reasonable orderliness

A 105 old woman, Felicia Fayomi expresses happiness casting her vote. She is the oldest woman in Ifaki-Ekiti

DG NYSC, Brig .Gen. MK Fadah at St Micheal School Ado-Ekiti

12:39pm: The number of voters have reduced at St Michael School, Ado Ekiti