BREAKING: PDP candidate, Adeleke wins Osun governorship election

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke has been declared winner of the July 16th governorship election in Osun state.

Senator Adeleke obtained the highest number of votes from 17 of the 30 local governments in Osun State.

The results were officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Saturday governorship election in Osun State.

His closest rival, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress won in 13 Local Government Areas.

The results showed that Adeleke obtained 403, 371 votes from 30 LGAs while Oyetola got 375, 027 votes.

Below is the breakdown of the results as released by the INEC.

Boluwaduro Local Government Area

APC – 5,649

PDP – 5,860

LP – 09

SDP – 03

=============

Ilesa East

APC 13,456

LP – 33

PDP -10,969

SDP -32

==============

Osogbo LGA

APC – 22,952

LP – 79

PDP – 30,401

SDP – 62

=========

Ila LGA

APC – 11,163

LP – 06

PDP – 13,036

SDP – 09

===========

Atakumosa West LGA

APC – 6,601

LP – 13

PDP – 7,750

SDP – 11

=========

Ifelodun LGA

APC – 16,068

LP – 18

PDP – 17,107

SDP – 12

===============

Ilesa West LGA

APC – 10777

LP – 40

PDP – 13769

SDP – 21

Ayedire LGA

APC – 7,868

LP – 07

PDP – 7,402

SDP – 04

=================

Odo-Otin LGA

APC – 13,482

LP – 19

PDP – 14,003

SDP – 14

===============

Boripe LGA

APC – 21,205

LP – 04

PDP – 7,595

SDP – 09

=============

Obokun LGA

APC- 9,727

LP – 11

PDP – 13,575

SDP – 04

==============

Orolu LGA

APC – 9,928

LP – 32

PDP – 10,282

SDP – 09

=================

Olorunda LGA

APC – 18,709

LP – 17

PDP – 21,350

SDP – 46

======================

Ife North LGA

APC – 9,964

LP – 34

PDP – 10,359

SDP – 09

================

Ifedayo LGA

APC – 5016

LP – 01

PDP – 4730

SDP – 00

==============

Ife Central LGA

APC – 17880

LP – 134

PDP – 13,532

SDP – 50

=============

Irepodu LGA

APC – 12,122

LP – 1886

PDP – 14,369

SDP – 06

===========

Oriade LGA

APC – 14189

LP – 24

PDP – 15947

SDP – 21

===================

Aiyedaade LGA

APC – 14,527

LP – 20

PDP – 13,380

SDP – 10

===============

Ola Oluwa LGA

APC – 9123

LP – 12

PDP – 7205

SDP – 14

=================

Iwo LGA

APC – 17,421

LP – 32

PDP – 16,914

SDP – 20

================

Ede South LGA

APC – 5704

LP – 16

PDP – 19,438

SDP – 11

=========================

Isokan LGA

APC – 10833

LP – 17

PDP – 10,777

SDP – 08

==============

Irewole LGA

APC – 18,189

LP – 17

PDP – 14218

SDP -11

====================

Ejigbo LGA

APC – 14355

LP – 30

PDP – 18065

SDP – 17

=============

Ede North LGA

APC – 9603

LP – 15

PDP – 23,931

SDP – 14

============

Egbedore LGA

APC – 9228

LP – 41

PDP – 13,230

SDP – 22

=======

Atakumosa East LGA

APC – 7449

LP – 23

PDP – 6992

SDP – 14

===========

Ife South LGA

APC – 12481

LP – 28

PDP – 9116

SDP – 14

===========

Ife East LGA

APC – 19353

LP – 65

PDP – 18071

SDP – 40

