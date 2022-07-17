BREAKING: PDP candidate, Adeleke wins Osun governorship election

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke has been declared winner of the July 16th governorship election in Osun state.
Senator Adeleke obtained the highest number of votes from 17 of the 30 local governments in Osun State.
The results were officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Saturday governorship election in Osun State.
His closest rival, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress won in 13 Local Government Areas.
The results showed that Adeleke obtained 403, 371 votes from 30 LGAs while Oyetola got 375, 027 votes.
Below is the breakdown of the results as released by the INEC.
Boluwaduro Local Government Area
APC – 5,649
PDP – 5,860
LP – 09
SDP – 03
=============
Ilesa East
APC 13,456
LP – 33
PDP -10,969
SDP -32
==============
Osogbo LGA
APC – 22,952
LP – 79
PDP – 30,401
SDP – 62
=========
Ila LGA
APC – 11,163
LP – 06
PDP – 13,036
SDP – 09
===========
Atakumosa West LGA
APC – 6,601
LP – 13
PDP – 7,750
SDP – 11
=========
Ifelodun LGA
APC – 16,068
LP – 18
PDP – 17,107
SDP – 12
===============
Ilesa West LGA
APC – 10777
LP – 40
PDP – 13769
SDP – 21
Ayedire LGA
APC – 7,868
LP – 07
PDP – 7,402
SDP – 04
=================
Odo-Otin LGA
APC – 13,482
LP – 19
PDP – 14,003
SDP – 14
===============
Boripe LGA
APC – 21,205
LP – 04
PDP – 7,595
SDP – 09
=============
Obokun LGA
APC- 9,727
LP – 11
PDP – 13,575
SDP – 04
==============
Orolu LGA
APC – 9,928
LP – 32
PDP – 10,282
SDP – 09
=================
Olorunda LGA
APC – 18,709
LP – 17
PDP – 21,350
SDP – 46
======================
Ife North LGA
APC – 9,964
LP – 34
PDP – 10,359
SDP – 09
================
Ifedayo LGA
APC – 5016
LP – 01
PDP – 4730
SDP – 00
==============
Ife Central LGA
APC – 17880
LP – 134
PDP – 13,532
SDP – 50
=============
Irepodu LGA
APC – 12,122
LP – 1886
PDP – 14,369
SDP – 06
===========
Oriade LGA
APC – 14189
LP – 24
PDP – 15947
SDP – 21
===================
Aiyedaade LGA
APC – 14,527
LP – 20
PDP – 13,380
SDP – 10
===============
Ola Oluwa LGA
APC – 9123
LP – 12
PDP – 7205
SDP – 14
=================
Iwo LGA
APC – 17,421
LP – 32
PDP – 16,914
SDP – 20
================
Ede South LGA
APC – 5704
LP – 16
PDP – 19,438
SDP – 11
=========================
Isokan LGA
APC – 10833
LP – 17
PDP – 10,777
SDP – 08
==============
Irewole LGA
APC – 18,189
LP – 17
PDP – 14218
SDP -11
====================
Ejigbo LGA
APC – 14355
LP – 30
PDP – 18065
SDP – 17
=============
Ede North LGA
APC – 9603
LP – 15
PDP – 23,931
SDP – 14
============
Egbedore LGA
APC – 9228
LP – 41
PDP – 13,230
SDP – 22
=======
Atakumosa East LGA
APC – 7449
LP – 23
PDP – 6992
SDP – 14
===========
Ife South LGA
APC – 12481
LP – 28
PDP – 9116
SDP – 14
===========
Ife East LGA
APC – 19353
LP – 65
PDP – 18071
SDP – 40