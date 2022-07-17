FG to ensure more Nigerians benefit from social investment programmes

The Federal Government has stated that it will not relent in its efforts to lift many Nigerians out of poverty through its social investment programmes.

The declaration was made by Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, during a training session for independent monitors.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development who was represented at the event urged the independent Monitors to help the Federal Government in ensuring that vulnerable Nigerians benefit from the programmes.

The Federal Government established the National Social Investment Programmes in 2016 to combat poverty and hunger across the country. The program aims to ensure more equitable resource distribution to vulnerable populations such as children, youth, and women.

The ministry gave the Independent Monitors engagement letters and tablets to use as monitoring tools.

It is now up to the Independent Monitors to do everything possible to ensure that the poorest of the poor benefit the most from the programs.

