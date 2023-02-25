Advertisement

Voters began trooping out in their numbers in Ekiti state as early as 6:30 am.

Electoral officers were seen at their various duty post with a handful of security men.

One thing that is Peculiar to Ekiti State is the number of adult voters and women. There seems to be a huge awareness among these set of voters over the years.

At Ward 11, Unit 9, some voters were seen being conveyed to an undisclosed location.

First in a Camry vehicle and then in a Hilux. They are taken somewhere and then brought back in less than 15 minutes.

None of the Voters disclosed where they were taken to when being asked, but with the look of things it is not unconnected with vote buying

In Bauchi, voters are seen thronging out to take part in today’s election.

There are 4,074 polling units. Sa’Adu Zungur Secondary School is the location of one of them but official are just setting up at the time of filing this report.

Security operatives at the school are not allowing the inec official access into the premises. This is causing a setback to the commencement of polling.

In Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Residents are also out in their numbers trekking to their polling units to cast their ballots.

Presiding officers, assistant Presiding officers and Other adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission are seen at different polling units setting up election materials.

Electoral officers have arrived Kofar Baru, polling Unit 001 in Sarkin Yara Ward Daura ahead of the commencement of voting.

Registered voters are already loitering round the area waiting for the presiding officers and adhoc staff to set the ground rules that will be applied for accreditation and voting.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife are registered to vote at this polling unit.

We’ve seen heavy security deployed around this area, as well as a detachment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission on the scene to monitor the process and prevent issues like vote buying and other forms of electoral fraud.

Mr. President is expected to arrive shortly to cast his vote, he will be accompanied by his wife, members of his family and other members of staff registered to vote at the Kofar Baru Polling unit.

This will be the first time in five successive election that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be on the Ballot.

President Buhari cast his vote at this polling unit in 2003, 2007 and 2011, before he won on the ballot in 2015 and was reelected in 2019