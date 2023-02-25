The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has voted in his hometown of Adamawa.

The former Vice President who got accredited at 9:05am exercised his franchise immediately after he was accredited.

Advertisement

His Wife, Titi Abubakar, also got accredited and voted.

Voting took place at the assistant Commissioners quarters, in Jimeta, Yola state.

The crowd was almost uncontrollable as everyone, both security operatives and journalists tried to catch a glimpse of the former Vice President as he casted his vote.

Advertisement

While voting has commenced in most states of the federation, there are some who still waiting for arrival of INEC officials and electoral materials.

Major delays have been recorded in the commencement of the elections in Agege and Alimosho local government areas of Lagos.

At most of the polling units visited, election materials arrived at 9:30am as INEC Officials blamed this on lack of vehicles to convey materials to the various polling units in the area.

Advertisement

Also in Akwanga Local Government of Nasarawa State, election materials were yet to arrive most polling unit as at 9:43am.

Electorates were out in their numbers to exercise their franchise and elect new leaders in the country.

Advertisement

In polling 004 of Wakama ward in Akwanga, electorates were seen hanging around anticipating the arrival of election materials.

Meanwhile, there is heavy presence of security presence in and around the polling units to maintain law and order.

Some polling units in Niger state are having difficulties logging in to the BVAS machine.

Advertisement

The presiding officer at Alkali Mustapha polling units said the machine is failing to recognise the logging details given to them by INEC.

Voting is also yet to commence in Tambuwal local government

At J.N.I Shiyar-Ajiya polling unit 011, which also serves as a RAC INEC officials, as well as polling units agencies, are seen sorting out and distributing election materials to other polling units

Advertisement

This has set back the ascribed time of 8:30 am for the commencement of accreditation and voting