Normalcy has returned to Amube polling unit 1 in Nsukka, the state capital of Enugu after two unidentified men, drove to the voting premises and tried to have access to the voting materials .

They also came with a car without Plate number.

Advertisement

They left after the scuffle, and residents began exercising their franchise rights.

TVC News can however confirm that Amube Polling unit 2 is yet to get it’s BVAS which has delayed the process of voting .

Advertisement

The representative of the International Observer at the Polling Unit Dr kingsman Nwobodo spoke to TVC News on the situation here in Nsuka.