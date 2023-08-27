Mr. DonaldTheo-Iruoo has been elected as the new Chairman of the Opu-Nembe Chiefs Council, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

His election held at the Opu- Nembe Town Hall followed the former executive council.

After weeks of unrest in Opu Nembe normalcy seems to have returned as some exiled chiefs and displaced natives return gradually to the community.

61 Chiefs are in attendance at the community town hall meeting as the leaders converge to decide on resolutions aimed at achieving sustainable peace in the kingdom.

a motion for the dissolution of the former council executives, in a process that led to the emergence of Donald Theo-Iruo as the new chairman of the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs.

Commitment to the restoration of unity and even development is the watchword for the 14-man executives inaugurated at the meeting.

While many await the Congress for a new youth leadership, natives believe the continued presence of security operatives will deter any further violence in the community.