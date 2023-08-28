The Bayelsa caucus in the House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to set up an inquiry into reports of police brutality and the maiming of innocent citizens of Opu-Nembe community in Bayelsa State.

While it condemned the killings and maimings, the caucus said the perpetrators acted on the behest of individuals bent on destroying the existing peace in the state.

Saturday, August 12, 2023 will forever remain indelible in the minds of many citizens of Bayelsa State.

Members of the House of Representatives from Bayelsa State say a sting operation by the police left many innocent citizens dead.

They are united in their quest for justice, particularly for citizens whose lives were cut short in their prime.

The legislators said apart the deaths recorded during the raid, some citizens were arrested and placed in police detention.

The lawmakers describe the sad incident as politically motivated and want the law to take its course.

The caucus called on sons and daughters of Nembe kingdom to remain calm and allow peace to reign as the search for justice continues.