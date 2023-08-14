A Sociocultural group, ‘The Concern Citizens of Opu Nembe’ has commended the Inspector General of Police for his timely intervention in what is fast turning into a communal clash in the Nembe community.

This was made known in a press briefing in the wake of shootings in Nembe, Saturday night.

A shootout in Nembe headlined most online media platforms, Sunday morning.

This disturbing development has been raising dust among some key players in the community.

But a group called ‘The Concerns Citizens of Opu Nembe kingdom’, while during a press briefing, is most grateful for the timely intervention in the alleged youth crisis that has allegedly led to the loss of lives and property with many natives living in fear away from the community.

They show appreciation for the Inspector General of Police’s efforts while calling on the runaway natives to return home to their families.

A case is however made for the resolution of the crisis to achieve sustainable peace in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has since issued a statement, saying that the detachment of Mobile Policemen and SWAT operatives from Force Headquarters, Abuja carried out the sting operation as some arms and ammunition were recovered.

While the investigation is still ongoing, residents of the community have been urged to go about their normal activities