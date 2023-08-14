Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four persons in a new communal clash in the Ezeagu Local Government Area of the State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command spokesperson DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who said that 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the clash and killings.

DSP Ndukwe explained that investigation into the matter showed that the clash is a result of a land ownership dispute between the villages.

He said the incident started on Friday, August 11, 2023, at about 10 am with the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles.

Advertisement

The PPRO noted that normalcy had been restored in the clash between Oyofo and Awha villages in the council area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, confirmed the incident and ordered the deployment of operatives to the area.

According to him, the deployment was to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash.