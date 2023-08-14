Idanre, a historic city in Ondo, is built on hills that cover hundreds of hectares and is surrounded by lush flora, steep hills, ancient communities, and other picturesque sights.

Ayodeji Moradeyo, correspondent, looks at the natural endowment that has yet to be completely exploited to become a true money-spinner in this Sunday Special.

Idanre, a fabled city perched on a crag, is a country of honor where hills are celebrated as nature’s extravagances for the entertainment of travelers.

Idanre welcomes travelers into a refreshing region of breathtaking splendor by smoldering in the glory of its smoking hills from sunrise to sunset.

Idanre encapsulates its cultural, economic, and entertaining potential in both words and deeds.

It is a community in Ondo state, South-West, Nigeria, which is about twenty minutes drive from the state capital, Akure.

Historically, the people of Idanre lived on the hills, but moving down to their present location at the foot more than 100 years ago.

High Chief Charles Akinde, the Osoore of Idanre Kingdom and an erudite scholar, explained what led to the migration of the people from the hill top.

From any angle in Idanre, one can see the alluring hills and virtually every activity in the town revolves around this collection of hills.

Climbing the hills is not a journey for the faint-hearted.

It requires strength, resilience and stamina.

Walking to the top of the hills is no doubt, the toughest part of the journey

To get to the top, tourists will have to climb 682 steps with five resting points along the route, where people can take some rest.

A tourist is directed by a tour guide, who is conversant with the monuments on the hills.

Idanre hills are full of many attractions, which make your visit memorable and delightful.

The tour guide took us round some historical monuments like the first primary school in the town, the court, ancient palace, Prison, Eseogbeji and the Arun River

The first primary school was built in 1896 and that building is still standing for everybody to see.

The fun seekers played in the Arun River, which is described to have healing power.

Already, Oke Idanre has been listed as one of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Festivals like Mare, which is now rested, and Ketewa have been organised to make Oke Idanre more popular.

Successive governments, including the current administration in the state have not really turned Idanre to a delightful tourists destination as expected.

The tour guide believes that more is still needed to be done in this regard.

The state government is aware of the challenges and willing to make Oke Idanre more attractive for tourists.

The State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju spoke more on government’s plan.

Osoore of Idanre wants the government to define its plan for Idanre hills