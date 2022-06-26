Adamawa communties raise alarm over increase in Child trafficking in Koma hills

An alarm has been raised by caregivers, parents and community leaders in Koma communities over the increase in rate of child trafficking.

Hundreds of innocent Children are being trafficked out of Koma hill communities in Adamawa state under the pretext of educational assistance.

This alarm was raised during an anti-human trafficking campaign in Koma communities by a church outreach group .

They lamented that many young persons who leave the community never return.

Nigeria was placed on a “Tier 2 Watchlist” by the US State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking in 2017.

According to the report, the country serves as a source, transit, and destination point for women and children trafficked for forced labor and prostitution.

It’s estimated that about 12 million Nigerian children forced into labour, roughly about 80%, are victims of trafficking.

The situation has caught the attention of some church groups who have started a vigorous campaign against trafficking to Koma hill in Adamawa.

The campaign has resulted in the rescue and resettling od over 600 victims of the activities of migrant smugglers

Residents of Koma are worried at the devastating effect human trafficking has had on the community.

They lamented that many young persons who left the community have never returned.

The activities of the church group has brought some respite and provided significant assistance to victims of human trafficking and irregular migration.

But, if communities like Koma are to have peace, the government at all levels must step in to effectively curb the activities of these modern-day slave traders.