Barely few hours to the governorship and House of Assembly polls, four political parties in Adamawa State have raised alarm over alleged plan to rig for the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate.

They accused federal government agencies in the state of plan to compromise the electoral process, adding that they have lost confidence in the electoral process.

Advertisement

The aggrieved parties are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP.)

Advertisement

Spokesman of the aggrieved parties and gubernatorial candidate of the SDP, Dr. Umar Ardo, at a press conference in Yola said, with such interference, the four parties have lost confidence in the entire electoral process.

He stressed that the process has been tailored to favour certain governorship candidate.

Advertisement

But the Independent National Electoral Commission has denied the claimed by the four political parties that the electoral processes have been compromised.

Advertisement

INEC says the commission is not partisan and promised the electorates that it will conduct credible polls where popular candidates will emerged.

Advertisement

2023 governorship elections; CSOS urge Nigerian youths to sue for peace and not take laws into their hands

Nigerians youths are encouraged to come out and vote their candidates for governorship elections across the country.

Advertisement

CSOS want INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections

The group appeal to youths not to take laws into their hands but sue for peace.

Civil Society Organizations have called on Nigerian youth to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice in the upcoming governorship elections on the 18th of March 2023.

Advertisement

The groups at a press briefing in Abuja, urged INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections .

In less than 24 hours, Nigerians will proceed to the polls again, this time to elect governors in twenty eight out of thirty six states .

Meanwhile, the result of the Presidential election is still being contested by some political parties and their candidates .

Advertisement

It is a matter of concern to these civil society organizations who fear violence might erupt in the governorship elections if the process is not seen as credible .

It is why they have come together , to appeal to INEC the electoral umpire , security agencies, and stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections, by addressing challenges faced with the BVAS during the last elections.

At this conference , leaders of these civil society organizations all agree that Nigerians should be United to ensure smoothing running of the governorship elections , if they want to see the change they seek.

Advertisement

The group appeals to youths not to take laws into their hands but to ensure rule of law take precedence.

INEC IN BAUCHI TAKES PREEMPTIVE ACTION AGAINST LATE OPENING OF POLLS

In Bauchi, INEC has taken preemptive steps to ensure the governorship and state assembly polls open on time.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner says the Registration Area Centres, RACs, will become active by 4 O’ Clock today (Friday) and the ad-hoc staff would be made to pass the night there.

Advertisement

It’s less than 24 hours to the Governorship and State House of Assembly Election.

INEC in Bauchi is racing against time.

The Commission is taking steps to ensure materials get to the Polling Units on time on election day, to ensure the polls open on time.

Advertisement

Late distribution of materials at some of the Registration Area Centres resulted in drawbacks during the Presidential Election.

The task before the electoral umpire is enormous.

Bauchi has 31 State Constituencies, 212 Registration Areas and 5, 423 Polling Units.

Advertisement

The Commission is also concerned about security during the election.

Recent violence in Duguri, the governor’s homestead, continues to generate severe concerns.

Advertisement