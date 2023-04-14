The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) governorship campaign organisation in Adamawa state says it is set for Saturday’s governorship rerun election in the state with a zeal to win.

The party insisted that it will not fold its hands and allow antidemocratic elements to rig out it’s Governorship candidate in Saturday polls but instead use all constitutional means to protect it’s votes.

Speaking at a press conference in Yola the Director General of the party campaign Organisation, Awwal Tukur said that series of complains have been raised against Resident Electoral Commissioner to excuse himself by the PDP but it fell into deaf ear.

He said that the PDP will to go to the polls and would monitor all the materials assigned for the exercise for credibility sake.

He however called on the party supporters to come out in their numbers and vote for the party candidate as well as defend their votes.

Meanwhile, the coalition of INEC accredited domestic election observers have condemned various protests and called for the removal of Adamawa REC by some political actors.

Addressing a press conference in Yola the coalition team Leader said that election is not won through back door measure stressing that the body have deployed 153 observers for the supplementary polls.