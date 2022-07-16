Group alleges plan to truncate Osun governorship poll

Members of the Justice, Development and Peace Makers’ Centre, Osogbo have alleged that some party agents of attempting to truncate the smooth conduct of the Governorship Election by asking people to display their ballot papers.

Giving a post election report in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, General Coordinator of JDPMC Osogbo said in some of the polling units visited, political thugs tried to disrupt the exercise but they were repelled by security operatives.

He commended INEC for the early kick off of the elections but called for improvement in future elections.

