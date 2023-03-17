Barely few hours to the governorship and House of Assembly polls, four political parties in Adamawa State have raised alarm over alleged plan to rig for the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate.

They accused federal government agencies in the state of plan to compromise the electoral process, adding that they have lost confidence in the electoral process.

The aggrieved parties are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP.)

Spokesman of the aggrieved parties and gubernatorial candidate of the SDP, Dr. Umar Ardo, at a press conference in Yola said, with such interference, the four parties have lost confidence in the entire electoral process.

He stressed that the process has been tailored to favour certain governorship candidate.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission has denied the claimed by the four political parties that the electoral processes have been compromised.

The INEC Resident Commissioner who reacted to the allegations says the commission is not partisan and promised the electorates that it will conduct credible polls where popular candidates will emerged.

Meanwhile, more than 300 candidates will be contesting in this weekends Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in Abia State.

All the political parties are fielding candidates in the Governorship elections.

A major challenge in the contest for state Elections is the question of indigenes versus settlers or indigenes and residents

Questions have been raised about some of the Governorship and State Assembly candidates across the federation from Lagos to Enugu to Abia State

A prominent one which has gone viral online is an Umuahia Central Constituency candidate in Abia State

Anthony Chinasa has debunked the Abiola name attached to him.