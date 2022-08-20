AMAC polls: Candidates encouraged to accept election result in good faith

Leaders of various political parties have come together to encourage candidates who took part in the just concluded chairmanship elections for AMAC municipal council, to accept results in good faith.

This appeal was made at a press conference by a Coalition of Political Parties in Abuja.

Nigeria’s political climate is extremely challenging because each candidate approaches the race with a “winner takes all” approach.

Analysts believe this is tied to the financial commitments they make which becomes a wasted investment if they lose.

The Nation’s political environment encourages, making it easy for politicians to employ all forms of tactics to win.

It is why a group of politicians came together to raise awareness on the need for politics to be clean and based on patriotism, leadership by example, and not taking the laws into one’s hands.

Party leaders who contested for for chairmanship elections in the FCT converged in Abuja.

One of the contestants, Eric Ibe, urged others to take the tribunal’s judgement which ruled in favour of APC candidate Murtala Usman Karshi, as the winner of February 12 2022 elections, in good faith .

They urged the candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu to accept defeat and move on in order for peace to reign .

Politicians were encouraged to channel their energy into new strategies that will help them win future elections .

