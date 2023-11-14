The Governorship Candidates of people’s democratic party and Labour Party have accused security agencies and some INEC officials for aiding and abetting irregularities that marred the Last Saturday’s off circle Governorship Election in Imo State.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the candidates called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately review the process within its constitutional time frame to determine the actual winner.

According to them, security agencies who suppose to protect the integrity of the process were aiding thugs to snatch Electoral materials to favour a candidate.