Mr. Isa Ashiru, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kaduna state has promised to challenge the declaration of the APC candidate, Uba sani as governor elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said his party is studying the results of the election and promised that the PDP will leave no stone unturned till they “recover their Stolen mandate”

Mr Ashiru made this known on Thursday while addressing a press conference in Kaduna.

He further explained that they will seek the administrative intervention of the National electoral Commission and also proceed to court.

After collating the results of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna, the Resident Electoral commissioner, Lawal Bilbis announced that Isa Ashiru polled 719,196 votes to emerge runner up to Uba Sani of the APC who polled 730,002 votes.

Meanwhile Mr. Isa Ashiru is calling on supporters of the PDP in Kaduna to remain law-abiding, promising them that the Party will pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

Earlier on Thursday, women of the PDP who were mostly clad in black carried out a procession in the state capital to protest the outcome of the election.

RIVERS PARTIES CHALLENGE RESULT

Some political parties who contested the governorship election in Rivers State have rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC declared PDP as the winner but the Social Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress insist that the March 18th election was marred by widespread irregularities and violence.

The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Magnus Abe will not be accepting any olive branch from the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said an election where thousands of people who would have voted for the SDP were prevented from doing so could not have been free and fair.

Senator Abe cites an example of politically motivated arrests of his supporters before and during the election, many of whom are still in detention.

The SDP candidate lost in all four Local Government Areas that make up his native Ogoniland.

He said this was only possible because majority of the registered voters in his supposed stronghold were disenfranchised.

There are conflicting figures about the actual death toll from the election, but for the All Progressives Congress, the level violence raises valid questions of credibility for the entire process.

The APC said INEC was hasty in declaring a winner without investigating allegations of compromised electoral officials.

Both parties are still in consultation to decide whether to challenge the PDP’s victory in court.

But even that may not help their cause, as the Judiciary has never overturned a Governorship election result in Rivers State.

Hoodlums Kill Two Persons, Destroy Three APC PCC Offices In Gusau

Two persons were killed, three All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign offices were vandalized and properties worth millions of Naira were looted by hoodlums in Zamfara.

The Hoodlums attacked the Tinubu Campaign offices in Continuation of what they described as Celebration of Governorship Election Victory

The Coordinator, Tinubu Shettima Campaign Council in the state, Senator Kabiru Marafa confirmed the development to Newsmen shortly after inspecting the affected campaign offices in Gusau

Senator Marafa described the act as unholy and undemocratic but, a criminal act

Election Victory Celebration according to the two term Senator should not lead to killing innocent persons and destruction of valuable properties Including building roofing, carpet and furniture.

The Campaign offices affected are Located at Lalan Junction, Nasarawa roundabout and Sokoto/ Gusau express bye pass

The affected offices were among the public places attacked by hoodlums who hide under the guise of Celebrating PDP’s Victory at the just concluded Governorship and State Assembly Elections

The Zamfara APC PCC Coordinator demands apology from the PDP and a Compensation of stolen and damaged Properties.

