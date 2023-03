The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive.

The People’s Democratic Party agent at the governorship election collation centre in Yola disagreed with the declaration of the election as inconclusive.

He said the decision of the commission totally contravenes the electoral act.

He said the number of votes cancelled is seven thousand compared to the difference of 31 votes between the APC and the PDP.