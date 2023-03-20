There was tension at the state collation centre in Gusau, Zamfara state as supporters of the People’s Democratic Party stormed the Collation Centre calling on INEC to declare their Candidate, Dauda Lawal winner of the Governorship election.

Security forces used tear gas and gunshots in the air to disperse the supporters.

Results of eleven Local Government areas were already collated with the PDP Leading, while three more are yet to arrive the collation centre

The remaining Local Government areas are Birnin Magaji, Kaura Namoda and Maradun

Agents of the People’s Democratic Party at the state collation Centre had earlier alleged that Political party agents and INEC officials who conducted election in Maradun local government area were forcefully moved to the Government House by security operatives while on their way to the collation centre in Gusau

This caused a lot of argument before the Intervention of security agencies.

The INEC Residents Electoral Commissioner in the state Ahmad Babura said election will hold on Tuesday in four wards in Birnin Magaji Local Government area.

Officials of the electoral umpire say election could not hold in the affected areas due to security challenges.

But, this did not go down well with agents of the people’s Democratic Party as they insist that votes from the affected areas be declared cancelled of rerun be postponed

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state had in January says it has made arrangements of sixty one polling points for IDPs across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state.