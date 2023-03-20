The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Sani Uba as the winner of the March governorship election in Kaduna.

He polled a total of 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival and that of the People’s Democratic Party who scored 719,196 votes.

The candidates of Labour Party and New Nigeria People’s Party came second and third respectively with 58,283 and 21,405 votes respectively.

Advertisement

See the breakdown of the result below..

KADUNA STATE FINAL RESULTS

REG VOTERS -4,335,208

ACC. VOTERS- 1,481,662

Advertisement

APC- 730,002

LP- 58,283

NNPP-21,405

PDP- 719,196

TOTAL VALID VOTES-1,546,747

REJECTED VOTES- 19,114