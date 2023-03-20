The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has suspended the announcement of results of the Governorship election in Abia State.

This follows accusation and reports of irregularities in the election at multiple polling units across the state.

The INEC Returning Officer for Abia Professor Nnenna Oti has received results of 16 out of the 17 local governments with only Obingwa remaining

Ruling party the People’s Democratic Party and the leading opposition Labour Party have been locked in a fiercely contested elections and have accused each other of manipulating the results

This has raised tension and violence especially in Obingwa, forcing INEC to suspend collation of results there subject to validation of the figures and incidents

This has increased the tension in Abia State as residents will now have to wait much longer to know who becomes their Governor.

Announcing the adjournment, Professor Oti informed that collation after the arrival and validation of figures by INEC officials from the headquarters