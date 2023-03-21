The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has suspended the announcement of results of the Governorship election in Abia State.

This follows accusation and reports of irregularities in the election at multiple polling units across the state.

Advertisement

The INEC Returning Officer for Abia Professor Nnenna Oti has received results of 16 out of the 17 local governments with only Obingwa remaining

Advertisement

Ruling party the People’s Democratic Party and the leading opposition Labour Party have been locked in a fiercely contested elections and have accused each other of manipulating the results.

This has raised tension and violence especially in Obingwa, forcing INEC to suspend collation of results there subject to validation of the figures and incidents.

Advertisement

This has increased the tension in Abia State as residents will now have to wait much longer to know who becomes their Governor.

Advertisement

All eyes are now on Abia.

Advertisement

Announcing the adjournment Professor Oti informed that collation after the arrival and validation of figures by INEC officials from the headquarters.

Ebeano group joins APC

Advertisement

The Ebeano political family has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) forthwith, chairman of the organization , Chief Emmanuel Okwor has declared.

Chief Okwor said the alliance with APC is to consolidate the partnership with President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve good governance in the country.

He said members of Ebeano political family across the country have been consulted and in agreement with the alliance in the interest of the people.

Advertisement

The Ebeano chieftain stated that the interest and welfare of the group will be better served under the APC structure in the country.

The Ebeano political family established since 1999 has remained the dominant political force in Enugu state.

The group had consistently produced state Governors, Senators, members of House of Representatives, House of Assembly members, Ministers as well as local government council officials in the State since its inception.

Advertisement

Election: Police arrests 26 offenders in Benue

Advertisement

Benue State Police Command said it has arrested 26 electoral offenders for various crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The Commissioner stated that despite series of engagements and warnings to members of the public on the dangers of electoral offences, some recalcitrant persons still engaged in violence during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections held on 18th of March, this year.

Advertisement

He said Twenty six (26) suspects were arrested across the state for various offences including political thuggery, illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters.

He said exhibits recovered from them include; three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives and wraps of weed suspected to be indian hemp.

While condemning these acts, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State CP. Wale Abass ordered detailed investigation into the cases and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the laws.

Advertisement

The commissioner enjoined the good people of Benue State to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to protection of lives and property during and after elections.

He also noted that the command has special deployments for post election security management.