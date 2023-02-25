The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will commence national collation of election results on Sunday.

Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday.

Professor Mahmood said the commission is keenly monitoring developments across the country and expressed satisfaction with the exercise so far.

Speaking on the security, Professor Yakubu said the commission has so far lost eight Bimodal Voter Accreditation System Machines to political thugs but three were recovered by police operatives.

Breaking down the numbers, INEC chairman said six of the lost BVAS machines were stolen by thugs in Katsina while the remaining two machines were stolen in Delta state.

The INEC boss added that the result of the election will be declared as prompt as possible.