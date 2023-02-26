The collation of presidential and National Assembly results across the 33 local governments of Oyo state has begun.

So far, 11 local governments results have arrived the collation Centre and the INEC officials in various local governments have started announcing the results.

Present at the exercise are senior security officials, local and international observers and political party agents.

Also results are currently being collated in Ogun state.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale is leading the collation of results in Ogun State, as the exercise starts at the State Collation Centre, INEC office, Magbon, Abeokuta.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye presented the sealed booklet for the recording of the results to the collation officer in the presence of the security chiefs, observers and the media.

He also informed journalists that the exercise was delayed yesterday due to transportation problems but that was later resolved and the exercise went well.

He announced that so far, results from ten out of the twenty local government areas have arrived and they will proceed with the collation while waiting for the remaining ones.