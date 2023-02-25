Sorting and counting of votes has commenced at Garba Square Unit 033 and 034 of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Polling Units in Anambra state.

Though voting began late in some polling units, and in most parts of the country.

Some states witnessed low turn out voters with INEC cancelling the remaining ballot papers while in some other states, voters came out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.

Counting of Votes has also commenced at Ipakodo LG 1 and 2 Ikorodu LGA

Some polling units in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state have concluded the voting exercise with voters expressing satisfaction.

The security situation in the state capital is commendable as people go about freely and exercise their franchise peacefully.

However TVC News gathered that Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Gwoza Local council disrupting voting processes.

According to sources the attack resulted to electorates and INEC officials sustain various degrees of injuries.