Sorting and counting has ended in polling unit 13, Rijiyar mai Kada, in Gwandu local government area of Kebbi State.

The polling unit with two hundred and ninety nine registered voters closed voting earlier than 2.30pm which is the time approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission for voting to end.

The electoral officers deployed to polling unit 13 did not work under too much pressure as the voters trickled in in small groups to vote.

But the atmosphere at the polling unit became charged during the election when operatives of the EFCC arrived and were denied entry and also when the military had to intervene to disperse a crowd that had gathered around the voting area.

After sorting and counting, only one hundred and eighty five registered voters were accredited to cast their ballot, the party agents all seemed to agree with the result from the polling unit that will be transmitted to the ward collation Centre and registration area council