Sorting, Counting of Votes begin in Osun Governorship Election

Sorting and Counting of Votes has commenced in the Osun State Governorship Election in most parts of the State.

Incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress is facing a major challenge from the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is also putting into operation the BVAS accreditation system for voters.

Reports from across the State indicate that the system worked well in most places using either the fingerprint identification model or the face recognition software.

The Peeples Democratic Party’s candidate, Nuruden Ademola Adeleke, was accredited using the face recognition part of the software.

Voting though is still reported to be going on in some polling units across the State owing to the large turnout of voters across the State.

There were however complaints of insufficient BVAS machines in Ede North Local Government area of the State.

The candidates will now wait with bated breath to see the outcome of the election after going on a campaign that saw them traverse the length and Breadth of Osun State.

After the Sorting and Counting of Votes end, the election will now move to the Collation of results from the 30 Local Government areas of the State.

The Election will be the 7th that will lead the 30 year old State that was carved out of the Old Oyo State in 1992.

#OsunDecides2022

